California convenience store clerk doused with kerosene and set on fire by shoplifter, authorities say

A convenience store clerk in California was severely burned when a suspected shoplifter poured kerosene on him and set him on fire, authorities said.

Deputies with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 22 to the Appian Food and Liquor in El Sobrante, a San Francisco suburb, after receiving a call about a shoplifter.

“During an apparent confrontation between the suspect and a store clerk, the suspect poured lighter fluid on the clerk and set it on fire,” the sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital.

The clerk was injured and taken to a hospital.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old transient Kendall Burton, was arrested.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple charges that included assault with a deadly weapon, battery, arson causing bodily injury, robbery, and mayhem. Burton, who had outstanding arrest warrants, is being held without bail.

His next court date is on Oct. 9, Fox San Francisco reported.

