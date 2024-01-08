California couple gets married at Oakland hospital after groom was admitted on his wedding day

A California couple was wed at a hospital in Oakland last week after a twist of fate brought the pair to the medical center.

Francisco Jeronimo Lucas and Marcelina Pablo Bautista were set to have a courthouse wedding on Thursday, but Lucas was unexpectedly admitted to Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus on their big day.

The groom was recently diagnosed with gastric cancer, according to FOX 2 San Francisco. Alameda Health System said that the medical news gave a “new urgency” to the couple of 20 years.

Thanks to hard work from the hospital staff, an officiant was brought to the groom’s hospital room and the couple was able to wed.

Family members were present to witness the special moment. Flowers, cake and balloons were also provided.

“I’m very grateful to everyone here helping us get married,” Lucas was quoted as saying. “I thank God that He brought us all together.”

Anne James, who works as a palliative care social worker at the hospital, planned the event and said she was “so happy” with the outcome.

“In palliative care, we do so many sad things and have a lot of hard conversations,” the employee explained. “So being able to participate in a wedding brings me so much joy.”