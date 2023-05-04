California dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students

A southern California dance instructor has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted students at his dance studio.

Mark Chavarria, the 40-year-old owner of the Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio in Anaheim, California, was arrested Tuesday on sexual assault charges, according to a press release from the Anaheim Police Department.

Chavarria, who is from Riverside, California, is alleged to have sexually assaulted multiple girls between the ages of 12 and 14.

Chavarria was booked at the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility and is being held on $5 million bail.

Authorities believe that Chavarria, who taught at several dance studios in both California and Arizona, has victimized additional individuals.

Anyone with information on Chavarria’s potential crimes is being asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1969.

The dance studio’s website says it offers classes in dance, music and performing arts for all ages, toddler through adult, in styles that include ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, jazz funk, lyrical, musical theater, tap, technique, tumbling, glee/voice and instrumental music.

“We’re not just a studio, we’re a family!” the website says.

The studio did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.