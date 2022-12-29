California deputy fatally shoots cleaver-wielding man claiming to be Antichrist

A California sheriff’s office released body camera footage showing a deputy-involved shooting of a man who was riding a bike before wielding a cleaver and claiming to be the Antichrist.

“I’m putting the kickstand down, bro. I’m [the] Antichrist,” Kenneth Scott Wallis told a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 12, according to video of the scene.

Authorities said that a deputy from the Cabazon Station stopped Wallis at about 3:30 p.m. that day in an unincorporated area of Riverside County as he biked down the wrong side of the street, Fox 11 reported. The deputy was aware Wallis had an active felony arrest warrant when he stopped him.

Video footage released by the sheriff’s office this week shows the deputy exiting his vehicle and approaching Wallis, alerting him that biking down the wrong way of the street is illegal. The deputy also asked Wallis if he was in possession of any weapons.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SHOOTINGS OF PHILADELPHIA PARKING OFFICER, NYC GAS STATION CLERK AFTER WEEKS ON THE RUN

Wallis reaches down to put his bike’s kickstand down, eliciting the officer to tell him to not reach for any weapons. After the kickstand is down, Wallis then reaches into his pant’s pockets, prompting the officer to draw his gun.

NEW JERSEY WOMAN ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS, KILLS HUSBAND ON CHRISTMAS

“Don’t touch your weapon. Keep your hands out of your pockets,” the deputy is heard telling Wallis.

“Shoot me then, motherf—–. …. Call your f—ing office, because I’m the Antichrist,” Wallis responded.

Wallis attempted to get back onto his bike and ride away, but the deputy pushed him.

CHILLING CALIFORNIA BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECT SHOOTING OFFICER BEFORE BEING KILLED

“Alright motherf—–. What’s up, G,” Wallis asked the deputy, before pulling a cleaver from his backpack.

The deputy is seen pulling out a baton and his firearm and then shoots Wallis.

Authorities said the deputy provided medical aid to Wallis until paramedics arrived, but Wallis was ultimately declared dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office recovered a six-inch meat cleaver from the scene.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s office is investigating the shooting, as is required by law, along with the sheriff’s office.

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff’s office for any updates or additional comment on the shooting but did not immediately receive a reply.