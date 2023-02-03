California doctor stabbed to death on scenic bike ride remembered by colleagues for saving ‘many lives’

Staffers who worked with a Southern California emergency room physician authorities say was killed by a motorist in a bizarre attack while on an afternoon bicycle ride called him an “amazing doctor.”

Co-workers at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach told FOX Los Angeles that Dr. Michael Mammone would often bike to work because he lived just blocks from the facility.

HOLLYWOOD HIGH-RISE APARTMENT SEARCHED, OFFICIALS FIND SEVERAL RIFLES POINTED AT A PARK

“That’s the irony of this whole thing. If a patient was brought in his condition he would have done everything he could to save that person. He has saved so many lives here, and he died very close to where he saved hundreds of lives,” said cardiologist Dr. Dawn Aatwal.

Mammone was killed Wednesday as he was bicycling on Pacific Coast Highway in the coastal city of Dana Point. A motorist in a Lexus struck from behind and then got out of the car and assaulted Mammone, 58, with a knife, authorities said.

Witnesses said the suspect, identified as Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, was detained by bystanders. He was arrested on suspicion of murder. A knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered. Investigators said there doesn’t appear to be a connection between Mammone and Smith.

Mammone has worked at the hospital since 2011. In a previous statement to Fox News Digital, the hospital said it was “stunned by this devastating tragedy.”

“The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend,” the statement said. “We will honor Dr. Mammone’s dedication to our community and passion for medicine by continuing to provide exceptional care.”

Smith was expected to appear in court Friday. Prosecutors were recommending $1 million bail.