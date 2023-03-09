California DUI suspect seen inhaling from balloon during Los Angeles-area police chase

A suspected drunk driver led authorities on a car chase Thursday through a Los Angeles suburb before ending up in a standoff with authorities.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were trying to negotiate with the driver of a pickup truck. They deployed pepper balls in the vicinity of the truck in an attempt to get the driver out, FOX Los Angeles reported.

Footage of the chase showed the driver appearing to inhale helium from a balloon during the pursuit in Compton. At one point, he drove across a divider and struck a sheriff’s vehicle.

He was able to escape attempted PIT maneuvers. The chase ended around 1 p.m. once the driver hit a dead-end and became trapped by authorities.

He allegedly tried backing up into sheriff’s vehicles. Deputies tossed a gas container into the bed of the truck but the standoff continued.