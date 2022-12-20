California earthquake claims lives of two, injures 11 others

Humboldt County, California officials said two people were dead, and 11 reportedly injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the northern coast early Tuesday morning.

“Approximately 11 individuals have been reported as injured,” the county said on its website. “Additionally, two individuals have died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake.”

Preliminary data showed that a tremor centered about 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale and roughly 300 miles from San Francisco occurred at 2:34 a.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

MAGNITUDE 6.4 EARTHQUAKE HITS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, LEAVES ‘WIDESPREAD’ DAMAGE TO HOMES, ROADS

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services was activated in response to the earthquake and recovery efforts were underway as the earthquake caused significant damages to roads and homes throughout the county.

The county reported four road closures, including Monument Road southwest of Rio Dell, Tompkins Hill Road at Hookton Road, Walnut Drive at Greenbriar Lane, and SR 211 at Fernbridge. An up-to-date list of road closures can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, county officials reported that power was out for over 70,000 customers and Pacific Gas and Electric was working to restore power. There was no estimated time of restoration.

The county was also conducting damage assessments of structures, gas and water lines in the Rio Dell community, as well as property damage in the Eel River Valley.

Residents of Humboldt County were encouraged to report earthquake damages to the county office of emergency services.

To help residents, county officials setup a charging center at the Eureka Municipal Auditorium on F Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The county was also collaborating with the American Red Cross to establish a Local Assistance Center in the Eel River Valley.