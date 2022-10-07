California family kidnapping, murder suspect’s brother arrested in connection with crimes

California authorities have arrested two brothers in connection with the kidnappings and murders of four family members in Merced.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of Alberto Salgado, the brother of suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado, who was taken into police custody earlier this week and is in critical condition after trying to take his own life.

Jesus Salgado is suspected of kidnapping and murdering 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother, Jasleen Kaur; her father, Jasdeep Singh; and her uncle, Amandeep Singh. Alberto Salgado was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The family went missing from a business on the 800 block of California South Highway 59 on Monday, when authorities found Amandeep Singh’s truck burning in a rural area of Winton. On Wednesday, authorities discovered the four family members’ bodies “among the rows of an almond orchard.”

Security camera footage shows the suspect, Jesus Salgado, allegedly leading Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh out of the business on Monday with their wrists zip-tied together. Jesus Salgado had previously worked for the Singh family’s trucking business, Unison Trucking Inc. in Merced.

Sheriff Vernon Warnke called the brothers’ alleged actions “pure evil” during a Thursday press conference.

“There’s some things you’ll take to the grave. This to me was pure evil,” the sheriff said.

Authorities are investigating how the victims died and have not discussed the conditions of the victims’ remains.

Details about Jesus Salgado’s employment or nature of the disputes between his family and the Singhs are not known, but Warnke said the feud “got pretty nasty” in text messages.

Warnke said the killing was one of the worst crimes he has seen in his 43-year-long law enforcement career. He has recommended that the prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Jesus Salgado had previously been convicted of first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm in Merced County. He was also found guilty of attempted false imprisonment and an attempt to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness. He was sentenced to 11 years in state prison and released in 2015.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that Jesus Salgado was discharged from parole after three years.

Fox News’ Andrea Vacchiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.