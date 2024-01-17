California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’ll veto bill with outright ban on youth tackle football

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will veto an outright ban on tackle football for children under the age of 12.

Advocates for the cause hoped the proposal by Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty would lead to the ban.

A legislative committee sent the bill to the state Assembly floor, which sets up a vote on it for the end of the month.

However, Newsom was clear with his intentions if the bill reached his desk.

“I will not sign legislation that bans youth tackle football,” he said, via Politco Tuesday. “I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our young athletes, but an outright ban is not the answer.”

California lawmakers do have the power to override Newsom’s veto, but it’s been over 40 years since that has happened. So, it’s unlikely a ban goes through.

With the rise of flag football among youth leagues, the talk of an outright ban on tackle football for children under the age of 12 was brought up due to concerns over concussions.

But the bill received backlash from coaches, kids and parents who attended a public hearing at the California Capitol last week to voice their displeasure. Many wore football jerseys, asking lawmakers not to pass the bill.

There has also been action by Newsom in the past in this respect. He signed a law in 2021 to limit full-contact youth practices to only twice per week and not more than 30 minutes during the regular season. Coaches were also required to have concussion training.

“We will consult with health and sports medicine experts, coaches, parents and community members to ensure California maintains the highest standards in the country for youth football safety,” Newsom said. “We owe that to the legions of families in California who have embraced youth sports.”

Ron White, president of the California Youth Football Alliance, posted a video on X to thank Newsom for his commitment to keeping youth tackle football.

“We collectively look forward to working with you and the California legislative body to drive the California Youth Football Act as the most comprehensive youth tackle football safety measure in the country,” White said.

Newsom wants to continue working with lawmakers to “strengthen safety in youth football,” but he won’t eradicate tackling up to a certain age to do so.

Research from the University of Washington Medicine’s Sports Health and Safety Institute and Seattle Children’s Research Institute found that 5% of every 100 youth players between the ages of 5 and 14 sustained a football-related concussion each season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.