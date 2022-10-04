California helicopter crash lands in neighborhood

A helicopter crashed-landed into the front yard of a California home over the weekend.

A Bell 206B helicopter crashed Saturday morning and appeared to slip the edge of a home in Fresno, the Fresno Bee reported. The chopper lost control of its tail rotor during a maintenance check, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement.

“The helicopter impacted a residence and a tree before it came to rest on its left side,” the NTSB said.

The 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, both men, were not seriously harmed, the newspaper reported. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The chopper was a surveying helicopter on a test run, the Fresno Police Department said.

“They heard a pop and then they started losing altitude — that’s as far as we know,” Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

A doorbell security camera captured the crash-landing.

The pilot was on the ground and the passenger was walking around when first responders arrived at the scene, according to the paper.