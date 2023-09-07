California high schools cancel football games after COVID-19 outbreaks

Two high schools in California canceled upcoming football games due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Santa Paula High School, outside Los Angeles, was set to face La Cañada High School Friday, but at least 20 positive cases among the football and cheerleading teams led to the game’s cancellation.

Near the Bay Area, Esparto High School said it didn’t have enough healthy players to play against Amador High.

According to the Ventura County Star, 17 of Santa Paula’s 46 football players are infected, and three cheerleaders are positive. The school was unable to find enough students to replace those who would have been unable to play.

Santa Paula Assistant Principal Daniel Guzman said the number of positive tests is “rising.”

Esparto, according to KCRA, expects to play next week against Winter High.

A game between Nordhoff High and Agoura scheduled for Sept. 1 was also canceled due to the amount of positive cases.

Nordhoff head coach Dillon Lowen said he “didn’t have a practice where we were able to run our offense or defense.

“We did not have enough to put 11 healthy players on the field. … It was a rough weekend.”

Public health officials emailed schools to encourage students to stay up to date on vaccines, and those who have symptoms should isolate.

A public elementary school in Maryland recently reinstated mask requirements for “students and staff in identified classes or activities” after a recent outbreak.