California highway police help deliver ‘beautiful baby girl’ on roadside: ‘Put their training to work’

California Highway Patrol officers had an unusual day of work after they were called to assist a woman in labor this month.

Officers were alerted to a pregnant woman having a medical emergency on the morning of July 8. They rushed to the scene on a state road outside Buttonwillow, a small community in the San Joaquin Valley.

“California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Communications Center received a call of a medical emergency with a woman in active labor on SR-119, west of SR-43,” the California Highway Patrol explained in a statement.

Officers assigned to the Buttonwillow area promptly responded to help the woman. The department says the officers “put their training to work” and delivered a “beautiful baby girl” shortly after 7:30 a.m.

“Mom and baby were transported to a local hospital and are doing well,” the California Highway Patrol added. “Great job Officer Pence and Officer Krahn!”

Photos show first responders beaming while holding the baby girl. Two officers and three EMS workers were photographed standing outside the woman’s Toyota Camry.

“Not all heroes wear capes, they wear badges,” one Instagram user commented.

“There is a country song in the making right there!” another user joked.

Fox News Digital reached out to the California Highway Patrol for comment, but has not heard back. There are no additional details about the incident at this time.