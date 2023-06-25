California hikers discover remains on Mount Baldy after search resumes for Julian Sands

Human remains were discovered in the Mount Baldy wilderness in California on Saturday, according to authorities, just days after officials resumed the search for missing actor Julian Sands.

Civilian hikers came upon the remains around 10 a.m. and called the Fontana Sheriff’s Station, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The remains were sent to the county coroner and have yet to be identified.

No further details were immediately available, though officials said the remains would likely be identified within a week.

JULIAN SANDS MYSTERY: SEARCHERS STILL HOLDING OUT HOPE ACTOR SURVIVED AMID ‘EXTREME CONDITIONS’

The human remains were found just days after authorities said a massive search for Sands was launched involving more than 80 search and rescue volunteers.

Sands was first reported missing on Jan. 13 when he did not return from hiking Mount Baldy in California. Search efforts were hampered after a series of powerful storms during the winter months dumped as much as 10 feet of snow in the mountains.

Police resumed the search for Sands five months later on June 17.

During the recent search for Sands, police noted parts of the mountain “remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” with more than 10 feet of snow still in some areas despite warmer weather.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN FALLS TO DEATH WHILE REACHING OUT TO HELP TEEN WHO SLIPPED ON WATERFALL LEDGE

Julian Sands’ family released a statement for the first time in months after the search resumed.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” read a statement released by the family on Twitter.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.