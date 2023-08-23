California home destroyed in apparent explosion, others damaged

A home in California was destroyed in an apparent explosion Wednesday and others were badly, according to local reports.

The home is located in a residential neighborhood in the City of Santa Maria, which is about a three-hour drive north of Los Angeles.

Santa Maria police were asking the community to stay out of the area of E Estes Drive near Hancock and use alternative routes.

First responder personnel were trying to evacuate the area to ensure people were safe. Firefighters, meanwhile, were working to contain a fire.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, though officials suspect it may have been caused by a gas leak, the Santa Maria Times reported.

Photos shared by the Santa Maria Police Department showed a suburban home reduced to rubble.

City spokesman Mark van de Kamp told Noozhawk “the blast blew out windows in 10 adjacent homes.”

He said at least four people were transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.

The SoCalGas company responded to the scene. Santa Barbara County sent an excavator and search dog to help with the scene.

The explosion comes less than two weeks after a home explosion near Pittsburgh that leveled one home and engulfed two neighboring houses in flames, killing six people.