California home invasion suspects busted after kidnapping 4 people, including infant, at gunpoint: cops

Two people were arrested for breaking into a California home and kidnapping four people – including a 14-year-old girl and an infant – at gunpoint and taking them to a nearby motel, police said.

Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and 30-year-old Bich Dao Vo, otherwise known as Michelle Rodriguez, barged into the Pine Street home in Westminster, California, sometime before 2:35 a.m. Thursday, when at least two adults and the two kids were inside, police officials said.

According to Westminster Police Department, the pair pistol-whipped the adult victims after they couldn’t find any money. They then allegedly forced all four people, including the 6-month-old baby, into a U-Haul cargo van at gunpoint and took them to a motel in Costa Mesa.

Westminster is located roughly eight miles north of Huntington Beach, California.

Police did not identify the name of the motel, and said Michelle Rodriguez was related to one of the adult victims.

“The suspects threatened to kill the victims if they did not get money,” police said.

But the two adult victims were able to slip away from their kidnappers, and left the children inside the motel room as they sought help, police said. The victims returned to the Pine Street home and called police, who went to the home and discovered both adults bleeding and with head injuries.

Officers then went to the motel room and discovered the children safe and uninjured inside.

Officers later caught up to the suspects inside the U-Haul van just one-half mile from the home, cops said. They stopped the vehicle, arrested the suspects and found two loaded guns – a .40 caliber firearm and an AK-47-style rifle – inside the van, police said.

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to questions regarding a possible motive, the suspects’ connections to the victims and their criminal histories.

Michael and Michelle Rodriguez were each charged with kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and being felons in possession of firearms.