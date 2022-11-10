California infant shot dead while mother pushed him down the street in stroller

A 9-month-old baby in central California was killed this week after being shot while his mother was pushing him down the street in a stroller.

Police in Merced, California, say that 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby was killed while his mother pushed him down the street in a stroller and a car passing by opened fire, striking the infant, WHNS- TV reported.

Police responded to a call of a shooting on Nov. 9 at around 12:36 p.m. and found the boy and his mother inside a McDonald’s, where they discovered the child had suffered a gunshot wound. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of three shots were reportedly fired from the car.

“Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation,” the Merced Police Department posted on Facebook. “It was determined that the shooting took place in the 1200 block of Q Street. Grigsby was being pushed in a stroller by his mother, who was walking down the street with her boyfriend. A vehicle drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking Grigsby.”

Authorities said they are still canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance. No suspects have been identified in the ongoing investigation.

“This happened at a busy time of day,” Merced Police Lt. Joseph Perez told Fresno Bee. “If there’s anybody out there that saw something that the police didn’t speak to, if they can reach out to the police.”

No one else is believed to have been injured in the shooting.

The Merced Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.