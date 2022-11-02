California Kohl’s stabbing suspect repeatedly knifed victim, returned to continue attack, report says

The homeless man accused of stabbing a woman and her father in a California Kohl’s parking lot allegedly repeatedly knifed the female victim before he “walked away” and then returned moments later to continue his deadly assault, according to a local report.

Ken Evans, 54, and his daughter, 22-year-old McKenna Evans, were viciously stabbed in a Kohl’s parking lot located on 10th Street West in Palmdale, California, just before noon Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

The suspect allegedly remained at the scene and was arrested, though officials did not immediately release his name.

Police said the suspect had asked Ken Evans for help with his vehicle, at which time the pair began arguing. The victims and the suspect were apparently living in their vehicles at the time of the dispute, police said.

The argument then turned physical, at which point the suspect allegedly unleashed his attack.

Local news station KCBS-TV cited an anonymous witness who described how “the lady,” presumably McKenna, “was screaming and running back and forth from the parking lot” before the assault.

The suspect then “stabbed her a couple of times in the back, on the side of her ribs and her stomach,” the witness told the news station.

She then fell to the ground, and the suspect reportedly initially walked away. But he “came back and started stabbing her again,” the outlet reported.

“[He] then walked away again, came back, kicked her and stabbed her two more times,” the witness reportedly added.

McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her father was rushed to an area hospital but could not be saved.

The victims’ family has since created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of funeral expenses.

“The family has been pushing through this tragedy,” the GoFundMe page states. “But there is no way to hold on to what was normal.”

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Kohl’s referred all media inquiries to police and said the company sends its “deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones in this tragedy.”

