California liquor store worker fatally shot trying to stop robbery; police seeking 2 persons of interest

A liquor store worker in Southern California was shot and killed Sunday night when he confronted two suspects stealing merchandise, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at Big Bob’s Liquors and Market on West Puente Avenue in West Covina when two males entered the store and began to steal items, the West Covina Police Department said.

“The victim attempted to confront the individuals, and was shot during the confrontation,” police said.

Bystanders raced to render aid to the victim and called 911 for help, while the suspects fled in a light-colored SUV of an unknown model following the shooting, according to authorities.

Responding officers found the 34-year-old clerk suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The 34-year-old victim was Karan Singh, his family told FOX11 Los Angeles. Singh was the store owner’s brother-in-law and had been working in the U.S. for less than a year to save money to bring over his wife and 12-year-old son from India.

No arrests have been made as of early Tuesday.

Police released surveillance photos of two persons of interest, describing them as Hispanic males in their late teens to early twenties.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8500 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477.