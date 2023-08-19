California machete-wielding attacker injures man in West Hollywood, police looking for suspect
A California man was attacked by a machete-weilding suspect in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday afternoon, Fox News Digital has learned.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 25-year-old man was attacked at approximately 1 p.m. local time at the intersection of Romaine Street and Highland Avenue.
Police said that the victim was attacked with a machete and was injured with chest lacerations. Authorities confirmed that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
First responders said that police are on the scene investigating the incident, and that the suspect fled the scene.
