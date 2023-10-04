California man arrested four decades in cold case killing of woman beaten to death

A California man was arrested Monday in connection to the cold case killing of a woman beaten to death and later found naked.

Alfredo Carretero Jr., 65, was taken into custody in Lakeport, 120 miles north of San Francisco, in relation to the 1983 killing of Noelle Russo, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Russo’s naked body was found on June 27, 1983 in Rohnert Park, 50 miles north of San Francisco.

At the time, detectives collected a “significant amount” of evidence and conducted numerous interviews. Carretero was an original person of interest in the case.

Between 2010 and 2023, investigators submitted several items of evidence for DNA analysis to the Santa Clara County Crime Lab and the Serological Research Institute.

Carretero was identified as a suspect in the killing based on DNA and other evidence, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued for him and he is being held with no bail. The sheriff’s office did not disclose Carretero’s relationship with Russo, if any.