California man attacked and killed by pack of dogs identified by police

The California man who was mauled to death by four dogs in Jurupa Valley has been identified by authorities.

Mateo Salvador, 42, was a Riverside resident who was attacked while working at a home-turned-business at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning. A neighbor called 911 after hearing Salvador screaming.

Authorities arrived minutes later and found the victim with grave injuries. The dogs were three Belgian Malinois and one Cane Corso.

Salvador was promptly taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where he passed away at 8:15 a.m.

Salvador had previously worked at the home without incident. The owner returned home within hours and surrendered the dogs to animal control officers.

Riverside County Animal Services spokesman John Welsh told Fox News Digital that the dogs were impounded and then humanely euthanized the same afternoon.

Welsh said that the dogs were all tested for rabies, which is typical in severe bite cases. The dogs were not in his department’s database as aggressive animals, nor did they have a rabies vaccination history.

“This is a grave example of why it is important to be a responsible dog owner,” Welsh told Fox News Digital. “With strong dogs, you want to be extra vigilant.”

“A man was just trying to do some work and make a few bucks for him and his family. He starts his day where he was supposed to go, and he ends up dead,” he added.