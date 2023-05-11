California man confessed to love triangle murder of wife, wife’s girlfriend: report

A man walked into the police department and allegedly told officers that he fatally shot his wife and his wife’s girlfriend in a wealthy California city.

Police found both victims, who were later identified as Satbinder Singh, 39, and Nadjiba Belaidi, 37, dead in their Tracy, California, home on Monday, police said in a statement.

Shortly after, Singh’s husband, 55-year-old Satnam Sumal, surrendered to police and allegedly confessed, according to authorities.

Sumal allegedly shot both victims with a .40-caliber handgun, according to the criminal complaint.

Sumal and Singh were reportedly in an open relationship and living together with Singh’s girlfriend, but investigators are still working on a motive.

Meanwhile, Sumal was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and was booked in San Joaquin County Jail.

“In my 20-some-odd years in law enforcement, I can’t think of that ever happening,” Tracy Police Sgt. Michael Richards told CBS.

The crime scene is a home on Sunflower Lane in a city that the U.S. Census Bureau listed as a top 100 wealthiest cities in the country.

Karuppiah Karuppiah, who lives in the area, told CBS he did not know anything about the relationships of the people living in the home and was surprised that violence played out so close.

“It is really scary, and it’s very unfortunate in this community this happened, and I feel very bad about it,” Karuppiah told CBS.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a statement after Wednesday’s arraignment that his office’s “thoughts are with the Tracy community.”

“Victim-Witness Advocates are readily available to the families as they navigate this difficult time,” Freitas said. “On behalf of my administration, we offer our sincerest condolences on their tragic loss.”

Sumal is scheduled to appear back in court on May 31.