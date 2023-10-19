California man detonates explosive-filled teddy bear in parking lot

A man in California was arrested after he was allegedly caught on surveillance video placing a fluffy teddy bear, filled with explosives, in a parking lot and detonating it.

The San Bernardino Police Department said officers responded to a possible explosive device inside a teddy bear that was detonated in front of a business on Wednesday afternoon.

The department released surveillance video of the teddy bear explosion, which captures the moment the toy is seen exploding in the parking lot.

A man can be seen placing the teddy bear on the ground of the business’ parking lot next to a white van and then running back to his vehicle.

Once detonated, the stuff animal is seen releasing a large puff of smoke and startling a woman getting into another vehicle in the parking lot.

Police did not share why the suspect exploded the teddy bear or if anyone in the parking was injured during the detonation.

An investigation into the incident led to one arrest on “several felonies,” police said. Authorities did not share the name of suspect.

Officers recovered a ghost gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, more than a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks, a ballistic vest, cash and metal pipes and saws consistent with making an explosive device, authorities said.