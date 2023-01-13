California man narrowly escapes death by falling boulder

A California man is lucky to be alive after a boulder landed on top of his car that he was walking toward on Monday, according to reports.

ABC station KTLA in Los Angeles, California reported that Maurice Henao was on his way to get into his car in Malibu when his girlfriend called and asked him to grab her bag that she left inside.

Henao then heard the rumbling of a rock slide and watched as a giant boulder tumbled down the side of the hillside and onto his Toyota sedan.

The boulder landed on top of the car where, if he had not stopped to answer his phone, he would have been sitting.

“That rock is the size of the whole roof… could’ve hurt anybody or killed somebody. I feel like it’s almost a ‘Final Destination’ move, but in real life,” Henao told KTLA.

The landslide totaled his vehicle, but also reportedly had him concerned about what could happen to his house if a larger landslide were to occur.

“After the roommate saw what happened to my car, they were a little shook up and a little traumatized and said, ‘I wonder if this big mountain side is just going to come into the whole house,'” Henao said. “They saw what happened to the car and they were worried that maybe some rocks are going to go rolling through the house and we’re going to end up in the Pacific or something. So, we were all a little worried last night.”

California has been battered with rains that have triggered mudslides up and down the coast. More than 10,000 people who were ordered out of seaside towns on the central coast were allowed to return home. Mudslides had damaged homes in the Los Angeles hills, while further up the coast a sinkhole damaged 15 homes in the Santa Barbara County community of Orcutt.