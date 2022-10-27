California man wearing clown mask allegedly sexually assaulted, robbed women: police

A 22-year-old California man is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing at least two different women while wearing a clown mask.

Victorville authorities arrested Joel Hernandez Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a 54-year-old woman and attacked a 50-year-old woman — and investigators believe there may be more victims.

The first incident occurred at an ATM just after 5 p.m. at the Arrowhead Credit Union, when the 54-year-old victim called 911 after being robbed by a Hispanic adult male wearing a white clown mask and red t-shirt.

Police noticed a Hispanic male matching the description of the suspect — later identified as Hernandez — walking in the area of the incident while responding to the 911 call and detained him, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Victorville Police Department.

Authorities recovered evidence from the robbery, including $500 cash stolen from the victim, inside Hernandez’s backpack.

Later on in their investigation, deputies linked Hernandez to a separate crime that occurred just minutes before the ATM robbery, when the 50-year-old victim called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted and groped in the parking lot of a grocery store by a Hispanic male wearing a white clown mask and red sweatshirt.

The second victim then positively identified Hernandez as the suspect.

The 22-year-old suspect was booked on robbery and sexual battery charges into the High Desert Detention Center, where he is being held on $200,000 bond.

The Victorville investigators believe there may be more victims who have not come forward.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about either incident or Hernandez to contact the Victorville PD at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tipsters can contact 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submit information online at www.wetip.com.