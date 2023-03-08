California missing woman’s burned remains found weeks later, husband charged with murder

The burned remains of a California woman reported missing last month were discovered last week and her husband has been charged in her death, authorities said Tuesday.

Abu Anand Hobson, 53, was found burned in a rural area in Fresno County, nearly 200 miles south of where she lived in Solano County, the Fairfield Police Department said. The remains were identified through recovered DNA.

Hobson was last seen on Feb. 13 and reported missing on Feb. 16, police said. Her husband, Gregory Grant Hobson, 61, was arrested that day.

He is charged with murder.

“Our thoughts are with Anu’s family as they receive this heartbreaking news,” the police department said in a statement. “We can only hope this discovery brings some level of closure to the family as they grieve.”

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the suspected killing or how they linked Gregory Hobson to the death.