California mom in teen sex party scandal jumped by 5 women in jailhouse catfight

A California woman facing more than three dozen charges for allegedly hosting a series of booze-fueled sex parties for teenagers was assaulted by five women in a Santa Clara jail, according to local reports.

Shannon O’Connor, the 49-year-old mom who police allege invited 14- and 15-year-olds to wild parties with her sons behind her husband’s back in their $5 million mansion in Los Gatos, near San Francisco, has been held without bail since 2021.

She allegedly gave 15 minor teens access to alcohol, full run of the house and encouraged them to have sex, according to court documents. At one party, she allegedly handed a drunk boy a condom and shoved him into a room with a 14-year-old girl.

O’Connor faces 39 criminal charges, including sexual abuse, sexual battery, child endangerment and giving alcohol to minors stemming from parties she allegedly hosted at her home.

CALIFORNIA MOM WHO ALLEGEDLY THREW DRUNKEN SEX PARTIES FOR TEENS IN SILICON VALLEY-AREA HOME DENIED BAIL

The San Francisco-based KRON-TV revealed Monday that a pack of five female inmates inside the Elmwood Correctional Facility allegedly attacked O’Connor in a vicious beating “likely [to] produce great bodily injury” back in October, according to court documents.

The suspects, identified in court documents as Erika Amaya, 45, Danielle Chavez, 24, Sophia Vigil, 35, Anita Quiroz, 36, and Marjaana Gardea, 28, allegedly beat O’Connor with their hands and feet for 16 seconds before deputies broke up the brawl.

PARENTS REVEAL SORDID DETAILS OF HOW THEY HELPED NAB CALIFORNIA MOM THROWING TEEN SEX PARTIES

O’Connor was hospitalized after the attack and then returned to the county jail.

The incident report states that she did not defend herself.

She is due back in court next month in the child abuse case.

She allegedly used the screen name “Nun” on Snapchat and communicated with her sons’ friends, inviting them over for the drunken parties, encouraging them not to tell their parents and sometimes leaving them completely unsupervised when she went out with her husband, who was not charged in the scandal and filed for divorce after her arrest.

After the coronavirus-era parties, she moved to Idaho, where she was arrested in Ada County. Her sons were placed in state custody there at the time. Her former husband could not immediately be reached for comment.

She faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted, and would have to register as a sex offender. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News’ Emma Colton and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.