California murder suspect charged in stabbing death of 6-year-old boy and his great-grandmother

A California man has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a woman and her 6-year-old great-grandson earlier this month.

Nathan Addison, 27, a San Jose resident, was arrested by San Jose police officers Wednesday. The arrest is linked to the Aug. 4 deaths of Jordan Cam Walker and his great-grandmother,” FOX San Francisco reported.

The woman has not been publicly identified but the news outlet reported she was in her 70s.

Both victims were found dead inside a home in the Vista Apartments during a welfare check, police said. They each had at least one stab wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Addison’s relationship with them has not been disclosed.

A GoFundMe page started by the child‘s family said Walker was a “beloved” child who “loved the outdoors, swimming, playing baseball, and basketball.”

Addison was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.