California parents arrested after child, 2, likely ingested ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ authorities say

A Northern California couple was arrested Tuesday after their 2-year-old child ingested what investigators believe was rainbow-colored fentanyl, authorities said.

Deputies responded Monday afternoon to a call that the parents brought their child to a fire station in the Yankee Hill area over concerns the child may have ingested an unknown substance while in the care of someone else, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child was lethargic and showed symptoms of possible opioid poisoning, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies gathered information that the child may have ingested fentanyl while at the parent’s home.

First responders administered Naloxone to the child, who responded to the medication. The child was airlifted to Enloe Medical Center and later released into the care of Butte County Children Services Division.

12,000 FENTANYL PILLS FOUND PACKAGED IN CANDY AT LAX TSA CHECKPOINT

During an investigation, narcotics agents searched the family’s home, a trailer in Concow, California, where it was believed the child ingested the fentanyl.

Investigators discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia along with “a small amount of rainbow-colored fentanyl in a silicone container” in the parent’s vehicle.

Detectives believe the fentanyl likely ingested by the 2-year-old “had the appearance of rainbow-colored candy, and had been placed in a silicone container in a form which might appeal to a child,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The parents, identified as Justin Bryce Zedaker II, 22, and Allie May Stuber, 23, were both arrested and charged with child endangerment and possession of controlled substances.

The couple was booked into the Butte County Jail.