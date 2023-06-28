California police find 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, evacuate dozens of homes

A stash of illegal fireworks prompted authorities in Southern California to evacuate dozens of homes Tuesday.

The San Bernardino Police Department said officers responded to a complaint about residents possibly having illegal fireworks at the 1400 block of West Evans Street.

Officers eventually discovered 5,000 pounds of illicit fireworks, multiple firearms, manufacturing tools and several kegs of black powder, authorities said.

Investigators believe illegal fireworks were being made at the home. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to assist authorities.

PUNCHES THROWN AT CALIFORNIA SCHOOL IN PROTEST OVER LGBTQ+ CURRICULUM, PRIDE MONTH

Around 48 homes were evacuated and five bomb trailers were used to remove the explosive materials found. A temporary shelter was set up at a nearby high school for those who needed assistance.

On Tuesday evening, authorities said the evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Authorities have warned of the danger of illegal fireworks. In June 2021, a bomb squad truck carrying suck fireworks in Los Angeles exploded unexpectedly, destroying nearby cars, blowing out windows and injuring 17 people.