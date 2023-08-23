California police searching for missing Netflix employee say no evidence of crime

Authorities searching for a Netflix employee who went missing after having moved to California to work for the streaming service said no evidence has indicated a crime was committed.

The San Jose Police Department said Monday 22-year-old Yohanes Kidane took a rideshare service from San Jose to San Francisco on Aug 14. He was last seen in San Francisco.

“The investigation has uncovered no evidence to suggest that a crime has occurred,” the department tweeted. “San Jose Detectives have kept Mr. Kidane’s family advised of all pertinent developments in the case. The case will remain open until Mr. Kidane is located.”

In May, Kidane graduated from Cornell University in New York, before moving to California to work as a software engineer for Netflix.

Some of his belongings have been found near the Golden Gate Bridge, his older brother Yosief Kidane said last week.

No money was missing from Kidane’s wallet and his laptop was still inside his backpack.

Days before taking an Uber in San Jose, Kidane told friends that another rideshare experience had been so concerning that he didn’t plan on riding alone ever again.

“The Uber driver insisted, if it was an actual Uber driver, that instead of taking him to the location that he needed to be, he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to take you to Oakland. It’s much safer there,'” said Austin Farmer, Kidane’s former roommate at Cornell. “And he just wouldn’t let Yohanes go where he needed to go. So they took him to downtown Oakland. I guess he eventually got back to his apartment or wherever he lives, but that was pretty suspicious.”

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.