California purse snatcher flees from restaurant, another suspect shoots at man: police

Three suspects are being sought in connection with a purse snatching at a Los Angeles-area restaurant where a victim was fired upon while fighting one of the alleged robbers, police said Wednesday.

The robbery happened as a man and three women were eating on the patio of a Culver City restaurant around 7:40 p.m. on May 14, the Culver City Police Department said. One suspect snatached a purse belonging to one of the women that was on the table and ran off, police said.

The man at the table chased the suspect and the pair engaged in a fight, police said.

A getaway vehicle was parked nearby with the other two suspects. One suspect in the front passenger seat saw the fight and fired a shot at the male victim, police said.

The suspect engaged in the fight got into the vehicle and took off without the purse.

Authorities said one suspect was a Black male, around 25 years of age and possibly 6 feet tall. The other two suspects were only described as Black males. The vehicle they fled in is a black four-door older model sedan.

It’s unclear what type of weapon was used in the shooting.