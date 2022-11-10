California rainfall results in 1 dead, 5 rescued and 4 others missing after being swept downstream

Five people were rescued, one person is dead and another four remain unaccounted for after they were swept into a downstream current near Los Angeles as the region was hit with a series of rainstorms.

Authorities in Ontario said a caller on Tuesday morning said six people were swept away, Fox Los Angeles reported. Fire authorities later confirmed 10 people had been washed away.

RACE FOR MAYOR IN CRIME-RIDDEN LOS ANGELES TOO CLOSE TO CALL

By Wednesday afternoon, five people had been rescued, and one body was recovered at a basin. Four others were still missing.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Fire Department tweeted a video of the current moving fast while warning people to stay away from riverbeds and flood channels.

The agency also warned that it only takes six inches of water to sweep someone away.

The incident came as the Los Angeles area was hit with rainstorms that brought some flooding and snow to Southern California.