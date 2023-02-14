California robbery suspect fatally shot after fleeing officers, crashing into motorists

A Southern California armed robbery suspect fleeing police was involved in a violent collision with another motorist and then was fatally shot by an officer early Friday, authorities said.

The pursuit began in Orange County shortly after 1 a.m. when Fullerton officers spotted a Ford Explorer connected to the armed robbery in San Bernardino County, the Fullerton Police Department said in a statement.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled through Fullerton and into the city of La Habra, where it crashed and flipped.

“The driver of the Ford Explorer exited the vehicle and an officer involved shooting occurred,” the statement said. “The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

At some point the SUV caught fire and firefighters extinguished it.

The other driver was taken to a hospital.

Fullerton police said the investigation was being handled by the La Habra Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.