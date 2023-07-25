California sea lions charge toward startled beachgoers, emptying busy cove

Beach goers at a cove in California made a run for it after two sea lions seemingly charged at people on the shore.

A video shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows two sea lions taking over the beach amid summer crowds at rocky La Jolla Cove in San Diego, California, on Sunday, July 23.

“Please give that large, male sea lion plenty of room,” a lifeguard can be heard saying over a loudspeaker. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

After the lifeguard made the announcement, some cautious beach goers began to pack up and trudge up the rocky coastline. Others – trying to get close-up pictures of the sea lion – bided their time until the approximately 600 lb. aquatic mammal charged out of the water, towards people.

CALIFORNIA BEAVER POLICY AIMS TO TAP ECOLOGICAL BENEFITS, PROTECT ‘KEYSTONE SPECIES’

Another aggressive sea lion is seen launching out of the water, with surprising agility, and barking loudly – causing beach goers to shriek and quickly leave the cove.

FOOTAGE CAPTURES GROUP OF SHARKS SWIMMING JUST BELOW SURFERS AT CA BEACH

No beach goers were hurt in the incident.

San Diego posted multiple signs in the area last year that warn visitors not to approach sea lions at the cove.

Signs read “Stay back: Sea lion birthing area” and “Do not approach mothers or pups.” Others, like the lifeguard, cautioned that sea lions can bite and that harassing them is against the law.

Southern California’s beaches and coves may see an increase in sea lions from May through July as the animals enter breeding season, according to the Dolphin Research Center.