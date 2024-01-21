California senior’s car teeters high above construction site after driver misses warning signs

Officers in California say it is “miraculous” that no one was hurt when a “disoriented senior driver found his way into a closed construction area.”

California Highway Patrol Fresno posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying a man ignored cautionary signs and ended up on top of a huge mound of dirt. The law enforcement agency used the opportunity to alert people of its “Age Well Drive Smart” classes coming soon, which will discuss safe driving habits and when it might be time to retire from driving.

“My heart goes out to the driver,” one Facebook user wrote in response to the CHP post. “It’s the hardest moment when they realize they should no longer be driving.”

Fatal crash rates tend to increase considerably past age 70 and peak among drivers 85 and older, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety data shared by AARP states.

The nonprofit suggests having a loved one’s doctor speak to them about the “sensitive subject” of driving while aging, as well as their options if they do stop getting behind the wheel.

“Using online grocery delivery services, finding a friend or family member to step in and drive, or talking with a religious leader to find other ways for your loved one to get to a place of worship,” a press release states, while also recommending setting up ridesharing apps on their smartphones.

As for the unidentified driver who ended up in the construction site in California, CHP says they took him to a place of safety and provided him assistance.

“A DMV driver license reevaluation will be recommended and his car was temporarily removed from his possession,” the CHP Facebook post reads.