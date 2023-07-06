California sheriff’s deputy accused of raping intoxicated victim: police

A California sheriff’s deputy was arrested for allegedly raping and sodomizing at least one intoxicated victim, his department reported.

Rocklin resident Wes Montz was charged with forcible rape and sodomy of an intoxicated person Friday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Authorities identified two victims who had allegedly dated the suspect.

“Our investigation revealed two victims who were in a dating relationship with Montz,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The department said that Montz was placed on leave when they learned about the allegations March 14.

“Montz remains on administrative leave while we continue our internal investigation,” the press release added.

“This incident is not a representation of the culture we have worked so hard to maintain,” Sheriff Wayne Woo said in a statement. “We uphold our core values to the highest degree and any misconduct that meets the threshold for criminal prosecution will be dealt with as such.”

Montz was transported to South Placer Jail, where he is held on no bail.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.