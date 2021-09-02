California superintendent not sure Antifa teacher had been reported before Project Veritas exposed him
The California superintendent who presided over the firing of a pro-Antifa, pro-Communism teacher admitted that he does not know whether the teacher’s alleged attempts to indoctrinate his classes had been reported by concerned parents or students before a Project Veritas video exposed them. He asked any parent or student who had previously reported the teacher to reach out.
