California suspect accused of randomly setting 68-year-old man on fire in Berkeley: police

The California man who is accused of randomly setting a 68-year-old victim on fire has been criminally charged, police say.

Bradley Marcrum, 24, was charged with attempted murder, mayhem and elder abuse this week, according to FOX 2 San Francisco. He was arrested by Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police on suspicion of robbery Wednesday.

Police say that Marcrum approached the 68-year-old victim near Bonar Street and University Avenue in Berkeley shortly before 8 p.m. on June 28. He then allegedly doused the victim, who he did not know, with gasoline and lit him on fire before fleeing.

The victim suffered life-threatening burns and is now in stable condition. Bystanders were able to put the fire out with water and render aid before he was taken to a hospital.

After reviewing security footage and going through witness statements, authorities identified Marcrum as the suspect and arrested him.

Marcrum was transported to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, where he is being held without bond.

The Berkeley Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to Berkeley police for more information, but did not receive a response.