California suspect gets sweater bitten off by K-9 after lengthy police chase

A California woman was arrested after leading police on a cross-county chase, which ended in her clothing being bitten off by a K-9.

California Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit, believing the suspect stole the car she was driving.

The slow-speed pursuit began in Los Angeles County with the suspect driving south on Route 101.

She drove through Tarzana and Encino, and the chase eventually ended in Sherman Oaks. Authorities used a precision immobilization technique maneuver to disable the car.

The woman stopped her Subaru and stood quietly until officers arrived, seeming confused.

Helicopter video from FOX 11 Los Angeles shows the moment the woman was approached by officers.

When armed authorities got near the woman, a K-9 suddenly jumped out and bit her sweater. After about 30 seconds of tugging the fabric, the dog bit off piece of her clothing.

The woman was arrested without incident. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has not publicly identified the suspect.