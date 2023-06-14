California suspect in Cash App founder’s deadly knifing accused of past stabbings: report

Nima Momeni, accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee, allegedly knifed a pair of teenagers nearly two decades ago, police records reveal.

Momeni, then 20, allegedly attacked a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in a possible dispute over drugs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The younger teen first attacked Momeni, sparking the 2005 altercation, according to witnesses who spoke to the Albany Police Department in the East Bay.

The police report says the teenagers suffered minor injuries and listed Momeni as both a suspect and victim, the local newspaper reported, citing newly obtained records.

Potential charges against Momeni included assault with a deadly weapon, possession of drugs and possession of drugs with the intent to sell, but police released him due to “conflicting statements.” Prosecutors declined to file charges.

Momeni had another brush with the law at his Emeryville apartment in August 2022. A woman alleged he’d assaulted her during an argument, but Alameda County prosecutors declined to pursue the case.

The tech consultant, 38, was charged with murder two months ago for the April 4 stabbing death of 43-year-old Lee.

Prosecutors say Momeni stabbed Lee three times with a kitchen knife and left him to bleed out on a San Francisco sidewalk in a dispute over Momeni’s sister.

The Cash App founder, who had cocaine and ketamine in his system, was having an affair with Momeni’s 37-year-old sister Khazar “Tina” Elyassnia, the wife of a prominent plastic surgeon, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Momeni, a Bay Area outsourcing entrepreneur, allegedly confronted Lee about partying too hard with his sister earlier that night.

Elyassnia and Lee, who was divorced with two young daughters, were fixtures of an exclusive San Francisco party scene that featured rampant drug use and casual sex, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Momeni and Lee were at a house party April 3 when Momeni asked Lee if he was doing anything inappropriate with his sister, according to prosecutors.

Early the next morning, the men were captured on surveillance video leaving the Millenium Towers, where Elyassnia and her husband live.

Within a few hours, Lee was dead, and Momeni was soon arrested for his murder. Momeni, who is being held without bond, pleaded not guilty last month as his sister sat in the gallery to support him.

Legal experts told the Chronicle that Momeni’s attorneys will likely file a motion to keep the 2005 and 2022 allegations of violence out of court.

Momeni recently replaced his original lawyer with Miami-based attorney Saam Zangeneh, who describes himself on Instagram as a legal “sicario,” which is Spanish for hitman.