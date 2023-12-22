California teacher found dead in car trunk while firefighters responded to explosion at home

A California woman was found dead in the trunk of a car while firefighters were responding to a home explosion.

According to FOX 11, the woman was found on Wednesday morning while Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a house fire in Lancaster.

When firefighters got to the home, the fire was put out and three cars on the property were moved.

While on the scene, a firefighter found the woman’s body in the trunk of one of the cars, prompting the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to open a death investigation.

KCAL spoke with a man claiming to be the uncle of the woman who was found inside the trunk, stating she was a kindhearted 27-year-old elementary school teacher.

The homeowner’s girlfriend didn’t show up to work on Wednesday.

One neighbor said that the explosion came out of the garage.

No arrests have been made and deputies are still investigating.