California thieves charge past security guard to steal $50K of merchandise from Gucci store: video

A group of masked thieves in California pushed past a security guard and stole $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Gucci store last week, police said Tuesday.

Reserve officers with the San Jose Police Department were working a second job at the Valley Fair Mall on Oct. 5, when they responded to an organized retail theft at the luxury retail store, authorities said.

The group of thieves overpowered a security guard standing by the front door and stole purses and other items before fleeing, police said. The heist took less than a minute, according to store security footage.

A reserve office detained one of the suspects, Shawn Pruitt, a Henderson, Nevada, resident. Pruitt, 27, allegedly resisted and allegedly attacked the officer by throwing several punches.

A mall security guard assisted the officer and Pruitt was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said. Two purses were recovered.

The other suspects fled prior to additional officers responding.

Pruitt was wanted in Nevada on a unspecified charge, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, organized retail theft, possession of burglary tools, assault on an officer and for his warrant out of Nevada.