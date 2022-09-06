California wildfire leaves 2 dead, explodes to 700 acres as evacuations are ordered

Authorities in Hemet, California, said two people were killed and at least one other person was injured as the Fairview wildfire continued to rapidly spread.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department provided an update on the fire late Monday evening, saying the fire had spread to 700 acres and was only 5% contained.

The fire is located about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It destroyed at least seven structures and damaged several more, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities have not yet provided any further details on the two people that were killed.

Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started.

Several structures were engulfed in flames and one person was transported to a local hospital after suffering burns.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies went door-to-door in the neighborhoods under evacuation orders to ensure that people got out safely.

Multiple aircraft and hundreds of firefighters were on the scene as of 6:00 p.m.

Drought conditions and extreme heat have combined to make California especially vulnerable to destructive wildfires recently.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 103 degrees on Sunday, while Burbank hit 110 degrees, which is a record.

Two women were found dead last week in the northern city of Weed, California, after the Mill Fire tore through the area.