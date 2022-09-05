California wildfire: Sheriff confirms 2 found dead due to Mill Fire

Two women were found dead after the Mill Fire tore through the northern city of Weed, California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff said two women, ages 66 and 73, were found dead Sept. 2 by first responders. Authorities did not identify the women, pending family notification.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze had spread to over 4,200 acres and was only 40% contained as of Sunday night.

The Mill Fire has been burning since Sept. 2. The cause of the deadly fire is still under investigation.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE SETS HOMES ABLAZE, FORCES EVACUATIONS

High winds and scorching heat have fueled the fire and forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

WILDFIRES DESTROY 10,000 ACRES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AMIDST RECORD-BREAKING HEAT WAVE

The wildfire has jammed roadways and destroyed multiple homes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskyou County and said a federal grant had been received.