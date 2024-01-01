California woman charged with murder after allegedly hitting woman with her car on purpose: police

A California woman faces murder charges after a woman she allegedly ran over with a vehicle died weeks after the assault, according to police.

FOX 2 in the San Francisco Bay Area reported that officers with the San Pablo Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle versus a pedestrian at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

When the officers arrived, they learned a 60-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle being operated by 39-year-old Dene Blakely of Richmond, California.

Investigators claim Blakely drove into the victim on purpose after the woman confronted Blakely, accusing her of stealing a package from her home.

Following the collision, the 60-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for major injuries. The victim remained in critical condition after surgery, but died on Dec. 23, police said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Blakely on Dec. 12 for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. After the victim died, the DA’s office charged Blakely with murder.

She is being held at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond on $1 million bail.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.