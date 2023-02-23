California woman fatally shot by officers was armed with pellet gun

Los Angeles police shot and killed a woman who pointed a pellet gun at officers, authorities said Thursday.

Police responded Wednesday night following a report of a woman who pointed a handgun at a passerby, according to Officer Melissa Podany.

When officers encountered the suspect, she pointed the weapon at them and they opened fire, officials said.

The unidentified, woman, described as being in her 40s, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A BB or pellet gun was recovered at the scene in the Silver Lake area, police said.

The shooting will be investigated by the police department’s Force Investigation Division and inspector general’s office, along with the LA County district attorney’s office, the Times reported.

The department said it would release a report about the shooting within 45 days that could include officers’ body-worn camera footage.