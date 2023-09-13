California woman set fire to Target as distraction to steal baby formula, police say

A woman who intentionally set a fire inside a Target store in Southern California last week did so as a diversion to steal baby formula, police said Tuesday.

The Sept. 5 blaze set by Cynthia Torres, 40, at the retail chain’s Buena Park location resulted in $500,000 in damages and a loss of $1 million in retail losses, mostly due to water and smoke damage, authorities said.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN FIGHTS OFF NAKED MAN WHO SNUCK INTO HER APARTMENT

The fire started around 7:15 p.m. and officers with the Buena Park Police Department and the Orange County Fire Authority responded and extinguished the flames.

The fire reached the store’s ceiling after burning through the children’s clothing section, witnesses said. Investigators said the blaze was purposefully set and meant to be a distraction while Torres stole baby formula.

She was arrested on Tuesday. Authorities have not released additional details about the case, including the specific charges against her.

Torres is being held in the Orange County jail on $250,000 bail, according to jail records. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Target.