California women steal safe from grocery store in brazen theft, video shows

The Orange Police Department is searching for a group of five women who allegedly stole a safe with $9,000 inside it from a grocery store last week.

Some of the women distracted employees at the store while others snuck to the back and heaved the safe into a grocery cart.

The women then appear to calmly walk out of the store with a blanket or some other fabric covering the safe.

“This is heartbreaking, especially during this holiday season. I hope these women are caught, jailed, and held to answer for their felonious crimes,” Orange Police Chief Dan Adams said in a statement.

The theft happened at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at a family business in Orange, a city about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.