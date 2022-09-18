California’s Mosquito Fire burns over 73,000 acres, growth may slow with expected rainfall

A wildfire in Northern California has scorched 73,381 acres, but officials say the fire’s growth may hit “a speed bump” on Sunday with rainfall expected.

The Mosquito Fire, which is burning about 110 miles northeast of San Francisco, was 21% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. Officials said the blaze has destroyed at least 78 homes and other buildings since first igniting on Sept. 6.

Firefighters were working to contain a spot fire that occurred Saturday amid gusting winds of 20 to 25 mph near French Meadows Road along the fire’s main eastern edge ahead.

The blustery weather came ahead of an anticipated storm system that could bring cooler weather and about 1 inch of rainfall from Sunday through Wednesday.

“Firefighters are looking at this wet weather as a speed bump for the fire growth, where they can take advantage of the decreased fire activity and make good progress in increasing containment,” fire officials said.

Evacuation orders were still in place for some residents of El Dorado and Placer Counties. Last week, as many as 11,000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

There were 3,729 fire personnel involved in fighting the wildfire and building control lines to contain the blaze.